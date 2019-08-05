App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jagran Prakashan with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated August August 02, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jagran Prakashan


Jagran Prakashan reported a weak quarter with weakness across segments. Print ad revenues declined 2.2% YoY (vs. our expectation of 2% YoY growth) to Rs 353 crore while circulation revenues were also weak Rs 108.6 crore (1% YoY decline). Radio revenues came in weak with 7.8% YoY decline (1% YoY growth expectations). The weakness in topline and negative operating leverage percolated to EBITDA, which came in at Rs 141.1 crore, down 13.7% YoY and a margin of 24.1%, ~300 bps YoY decline. The bottomline at Rs 66.4 crore, witnessed 24.6% YoY decline.


Outlook


Despite alluring valuations of ~7.4x FY21, we have a HOLD rating as we await a recovery in ad growth. We cut our target price to Rs 85. Our target price implies 8x FY21E earnings, lower than earlier target multiple of 9x to account for lower growth trajectory.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

