Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 174: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Jagran Prakashan with a target price of Rs 174 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Jagran Prakashan

Jagran Prakashan’s (JPL) Q4FY18 revenue came in line, whereas EBITDA and PAT stood below estimates. Key highlights: (i) ~2.9% YoY dip in ad revenue as the base had the Uttar Pradesh elections; (ii) 2.6% YoY decline in circulation owing to the cut in cover price impacted by heightened competition in Bihar; iii) EBITDA margin slipped by 366bps YoY on higher raw material and employee costs.

Outlook

Factoring in the same, we prune FY19/20E PAT by 12.7%/13.7%. Hence, we downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised SoTP-based TP (13x print and 25x radio EPS) of INR174 (INR201 earlier).  At CMP, the stock is trading at 12.5x FY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

