Hold Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 174: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Jagran Prakashan
Jagran Prakashan’s (JPL) Q4FY18 revenue came in line, whereas EBITDA and PAT stood below estimates. Key highlights: (i) ~2.9% YoY dip in ad revenue as the base had the Uttar Pradesh elections; (ii) 2.6% YoY decline in circulation owing to the cut in cover price impacted by heightened competition in Bihar; iii) EBITDA margin slipped by 366bps YoY on higher raw material and employee costs.
Outlook
Factoring in the same, we prune FY19/20E PAT by 12.7%/13.7%. Hence, we downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised SoTP-based TP (13x print and 25x radio EPS) of INR174 (INR201 earlier). At CMP, the stock is trading at 12.5x FY20E EPS.
