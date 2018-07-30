App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold ITC; target of Rs 328: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 328 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on ITC


ITC’s Q1FY19 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 7.6%, 12.2% and 10.1% YoY, respectively, came in line with our estimates. After four quarters, cigarette volumes were encouraging—1.5% YoY volume growth versus our and Street’s expectations of 1-2% YoY dip. With no increase in tax rate for more than a year, demand is turning positive. The FMCG business also did well with underlying sales jumping 14.3% YoY. Management, for the first time, disclosed EBITDA margin of the FMCG business—4.5%, up 181bps YoY. EBIT growth was at eight quarters’ high (except for a quarter which had benefit of soft base) riding mix enrichment and cost management initiatives. Owing to regulated nature of the business (cigarette), we maintain ‘HOLD’.


Outlook


However, with cigarette still contributing ~85% to EBIT, reliance on regulated business remains high. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ and value ITC on SOTP on FY20E to arrive at target price of INR328.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #ITC #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.