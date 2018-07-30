Hold ITC; target of Rs 328: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on ITC

ITC’s Q1FY19 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 7.6%, 12.2% and 10.1% YoY, respectively, came in line with our estimates. After four quarters, cigarette volumes were encouraging—1.5% YoY volume growth versus our and Street’s expectations of 1-2% YoY dip. With no increase in tax rate for more than a year, demand is turning positive. The FMCG business also did well with underlying sales jumping 14.3% YoY. Management, for the first time, disclosed EBITDA margin of the FMCG business—4.5%, up 181bps YoY. EBIT growth was at eight quarters’ high (except for a quarter which had benefit of soft base) riding mix enrichment and cost management initiatives. Owing to regulated nature of the business (cigarette), we maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

However, with cigarette still contributing ~85% to EBIT, reliance on regulated business remains high. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ and value ITC on SOTP on FY20E to arrive at target price of INR328.

