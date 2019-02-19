App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Investment Precision; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Investment Precision with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Investment Precision


Investment Precision Castings (IPCL) reported a mixed bag Q3FY19 performance amid rising raw material (steel) prices offset by inventory gains, slowdown in demand & tax write back aiding profit growth Net sales in Q3FY19 were at Rs 28.1 crore, down 2.6% YoY, primarily led by a slowdown in volume growth of the automotive segment EBITDA was at Rs 6.2 crore, down 2.5% YoY with corresponding margins at 22.0%. Operating profitability was supported by inventory gains and lower other expenses over the quarter. Selective price hikes initiated by the company also helped maintain margins PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 4.5 crore vs. Rs 2.7 crore in Q3FY18. Higher PAT for the quarter was mainly driven by a tax write-back to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore due to the company’s windmill business.


Outlook


Furthermore, we scale down our earnings as well as valuation multiples and arrive at a target of Rs 315 valuing IPCL at 8.0x EV/EBITDA on FY20E EBITDA of Rs 50.8/share. We revise our recommendation to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:33 pm

#Hold #ICICI Direct #Investment Precision #Recommendations

