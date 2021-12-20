MARKET NEWS

Hold InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1950: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated December 16, 2021.

December 20, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation


We interacted with IndiGo wherein they articulated their long term plan of responsibly maximizing unit revenues with sustained focus on reducing unit costs. Post pandemic, IndiGo continues to pursue & develop multiple revenue streams in the form of 1) fortifying domestic network aided by regional expansion (Fleet of 30+ ATR) 2) widening international network with the help of longer range aircraft (A321neo; A321 XLRs - mid 2024) and 3) freighter operations. With increasing stage lengths, IndiGo is also looking to reimagine its product in order to align it with consumer needs. However, with likely increase in competitive intensity on entry of new players, IndiGo remains focused on being the lowest cost operator through 1) sweating the assets better 2) higher seat count 3) long term relationship with lessors (further strengthened in the pandemic) and 4) refreshing the fleet with fuel efficient A320neo family. We continue to prefer IndiGo in the Airline space and expect it to emerge stronger post Covid given 1) superior balance sheet (Rs63bn free cash) 2) industry leading cost structure and 3) strong management team.



Outlook


We value the stock at 9x Sep23 adj. EV/EBITDAR and arrive at a target price of Rs1,950/. However, we believe CMP bakes in most positives and with near term uncertain due to possible spread of Omicron variant, we recommend awaiting better entry points. Maintain HOLD.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #Interglobe Aviation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 02:37 pm

