English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 585: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Intellect Design Arena with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena

    For Q4FY23, Intellect Design Arena Limited (Intellect Design) reported strong revenue of Rs. 615.5 crore, up 12.5% q-o-q/20.8% y-o-y, beating our estimate of Rs. 563.3 crore, led by license revenue (up 42% y-o-y) and AMC revenue (up 25% y-o-y). EBITDA margin improved by 470 bps q-o-q to 22.4%, beating our estimate of 18.5%, due to lower expenses in Software Development, SG&A, and Research Engineering, as a percentage of total revenue. The company’s deal pipeline remained healthy at Rs. 7,041 crore, up 29% y-o-y.. Management aspires to achieve 20% y-o-y growth, with margin at 25-30%, and sees large banking opportunities in core banking transformation.


    Outlook

    We maintain Hold rating on Intellect Design with a revised PT of Rs. 585, as continued digital-led deal wins, healthy funnel, and increasing partnerships to participate in the marketplace would position the company to sustain growth momentum going ahead. At the CMP, the stock trades at 18.8/15.4x its FY2024/FY2025E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Intellect Design Arena - 15 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 16, 2023 01:45 pm