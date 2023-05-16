Hold Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 585: Sharekhan

hold

Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena

For Q4FY23, Intellect Design Arena Limited (Intellect Design) reported strong revenue of Rs. 615.5 crore, up 12.5% q-o-q/20.8% y-o-y, beating our estimate of Rs. 563.3 crore, led by license revenue (up 42% y-o-y) and AMC revenue (up 25% y-o-y). EBITDA margin improved by 470 bps q-o-q to 22.4%, beating our estimate of 18.5%, due to lower expenses in Software Development, SG&A, and Research Engineering, as a percentage of total revenue. The company’s deal pipeline remained healthy at Rs. 7,041 crore, up 29% y-o-y.. Management aspires to achieve 20% y-o-y growth, with margin at 25-30%, and sees large banking opportunities in core banking transformation.



Outlook

We maintain Hold rating on Intellect Design with a revised PT of Rs. 585, as continued digital-led deal wins, healthy funnel, and increasing partnerships to participate in the marketplace would position the company to sustain growth momentum going ahead. At the CMP, the stock trades at 18.8/15.4x its FY2024/FY2025E EPS.

