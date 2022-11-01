English
    Hold Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Intellect Design Arena with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated October 30, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena


    Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury. Intellect is in a transition from a product company to a platform company • The company generates 55% of revenues from developed markets and the rest from emerging markets • Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 25.1% in FY22).


    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Intellect at Rs 525 i.e. 18x P/E on FY25E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
