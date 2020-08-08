172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-inox-leisure-target-of-rs-270-sharekhan-2-5665181.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Inox Leisure; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Inox Leisure with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Inox Leisure


A wash-out quarter as expected. However, cost management remained robust amid shut-down of cinema; monthly cash burn was lowered by 25% to Rs 11 - 12 crores. The board has approved the enabling resolution for fund raising up to Rs 250 Cr through the issuance of Equity Shares/other securities after the re-opening of cinema. FY2021 is going to be a wash-out years owing to extended lockdown restrictions, risk of box office clashes in short window and subdued occupancy in 2HFY2021; modeled strong recovery in FY2022E.



Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) owing to delay in return of normalcy and maintained our PT of Rs. 270.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Hold #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan

