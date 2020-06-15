App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Inox Leisure; target of Rs 235: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Inox Leisure with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Inox Leisure


Inox reported better operating performance compared to PVR, with EBITDA rising 13% yoy, above our projections. Ticket sales also declined, but still better than PVR, owing to a 7% increase in ATP. F&B margins contracted 346bps sequentially, partially impacted by one-time inventory write-off. Management remains confident about rent waive-off during the lockdown and lower payout in subsequent quarters or till the business normalizes. Management plans to open 41 screens with a capex outlay of ~Rs300mn as 85% of the work has been completed for these screens. We estimate 30 screen additions in FY21. We expects footfalls to normalize from Q4FY20, starting with big-ticket releases from Q3.



Outlook


Opening of cinemas in India and globally, with movie releases and occupancy, would be vital for the stock price. We maintain a Hold rating while ascribing 9x on FY22E EBITDA (IND-AS adj.) to arrive at a TP of Rs235. We remain EW in sector EAP.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:14 pm

#Emkay Global Financial #Hold #INOX Leisure #Recommendations

