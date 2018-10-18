App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 753: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 753 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys


Revenues were Rs 20,609 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, YoY growth of 17.3%; QoQ growth of 7.7%. Revenues grew sequentially by 7.7% in INR terms and 4.2% in constant currency terms. Digital revenues at $905 million (31.0% of total revenues),YoY growth of 33.5% and sequential growth of 13.5% in constant currency terms.


Outlook


Currently the stock is trading at a PE of 16.85x to its estimated FY20 EPS. We valued Infosys at PE of 18x of our estimated FY20 EPS of Rs 41.84 and arrive at a target price of Rs 753 with a ‘Hold’ ratings on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Infosys #Recommendations

