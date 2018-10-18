Hold Infosys; target of Rs 753: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys

Revenues were Rs 20,609 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, YoY growth of 17.3%; QoQ growth of 7.7%. Revenues grew sequentially by 7.7% in INR terms and 4.2% in constant currency terms. Digital revenues at $905 million (31.0% of total revenues),YoY growth of 33.5% and sequential growth of 13.5% in constant currency terms.

Outlook

Currently the stock is trading at a PE of 16.85x to its estimated FY20 EPS. We valued Infosys at PE of 18x of our estimated FY20 EPS of Rs 41.84 and arrive at a target price of Rs 753 with a ‘Hold’ ratings on the stock.

