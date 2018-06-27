Hold Info Edge; target of Rs 1330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge

InfoEdge has entered into an agreement with SoftBank to jointly invest US$90 million in Etechaces Marketing and Consulting, the parent of PolicyBazaar, for an 8.93% stake on a fully diluted basis. Incorporating this fund raising into our estimates, implied valuation of PolicyBazaar is at Rs 72/ share (value 14.5% stake based on latest transaction of ~$1 billion) from the earlier estimate of Rs 27.7/share.

InfoEdge’s leadership position and stable growth momentum in Naukri and increasing traction in other businesses are expected to bode well for the company. However, we see limited upside at current levels despite factoring in current valuations. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating on Info Edge with an SOTP based target price of Rs 1330/share.

