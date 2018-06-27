App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Info Edge; target of Rs 1330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Info Edge with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated June 26, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge


InfoEdge has entered into an agreement with SoftBank to jointly invest US$90 million in Etechaces Marketing and Consulting, the parent of PolicyBazaar, for an 8.93% stake on a fully diluted basis. Incorporating this fund raising into our estimates, implied valuation of PolicyBazaar is at Rs 72/ share (value 14.5% stake based on latest transaction of ~$1 billion) from the earlier estimate of Rs 27.7/share.

Outlook
InfoEdge’s leadership position and stable growth momentum in Naukri and increasing traction in other businesses are expected to bode well for the company. However, we see limited upside at current levels despite factoring in current valuations. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating on Info Edge with an SOTP based target price of Rs 1330/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Info Edge #Recommendations

