Hold Info Edge (India); target of Rs 3555: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)

InfoEdge’s Q1FY21 numbers were above our estimates. Revenues declined 10.4% YoY to Rs 280.1 crore (above our estimate of Rs 221.1 crore). Recruitment solutions declined 8.8% YoY to Rs 200.2 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 142.7 crore) and 99acres declined 24.7% YoY to Rs 42.5 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 36.7 crore). However, other verticals grew 1.7% YoY to Rs 37.5 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 41.7 crore). EBITDA margins increased ~504 bps QoQ to 37.3% (above our estimate of 14.5%) mainly led by lower advertising (down 841 bps YoY) and other expenses (down 156 bps YoY).

Outlook

However, a run up in stock price leaves no room for upside in valuation. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock and value the stock on an SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of Rs 3555.

