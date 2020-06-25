App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Info Edge (India); target of Rs 3290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Info Edge (India) with a target price of Rs 3290 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)


InfoEdge’s Q4FY20 numbers were below our estimates on all fronts. Revenues grew 10.3% YoY to Rs 322.8 crore (below our estimate of Rs 324.1 crore). Recruitment solutions grew 11.2% YoY to Rs 230.6 crore (vs. our estimate of 11% YoY growth and Rs 230.2 crore), 99 acres grew 3.6% YoY to Rs 56.4 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 58.8 crore) and other verticals grew 16.2% YoY to Rs 35.9 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 35.2 crore). EBITDA margins declined ~315 bps QoQ to 29.9% (below our estimate of 30.8%) mainly due to a decline in Recruitment margins (down 155 bps QoQ to 54.2%). The company is planning to raise Rs 1875 crore via the QIP route and issue of equities. Although the current stock price limits the valuation upside, we like the company’s business model considering it is a quasi-play on India’s booming startup economy and prudent capital allocation.


Outlook


However, in the near term, growth momentum is expected to slow down in two major segments of Naukri, 99 acres. Further, a run up in stock price leaves no room for upside in valuation. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock and value the stock on an SOTP basis target price of Rs 3290.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:09 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Info Edge India #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

COVID-19 lockdown: Most corporate tenants complete lock-in period, can move out by serving notice period

COVID-19 lockdown: Most corporate tenants complete lock-in period, can move out by serving notice period

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.