Hold Info Edge (India); target of Rs 3150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)

Info Edge delivered revenue growth of 10.3% y-o-y despite nationwide lockdown mandates and continued slowdown in business activities; EBITDA margin missed our estimates owing to higher other expenses. Weak collections in both recruitment and 99acres are indicative of a significant decline of revenues in coming quarters. Though FY2021E is going to be a weak year, we expect normalization of growth in FY2022E given the recovery in economic activity, pent-up demand and rise in hiring activity.

Outlook

We downgrade our rating on Info Edge (India) to Hold from Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 3,150.



