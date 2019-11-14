Hold Info Edge (India) target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Info Edge (India) with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)
Strong revenue growth of 19.5% y-o-y, led by broad-based growth across businesses; EBITDA margin declined to 29.4% (on a comparable basis) owing to higher interments and an increase in ad-spends Growth in recruitment business could taper-off owing to slowdown in non-IT hiring.Billings growth in 99acres could moderate in the medium term owing to macro headwinds The Management does not foresee any threat in Zomato business from the new entry in the online food delivery space.
Outlook
We retain our Hold rating on Info Edge (India) Limited (Info Edge) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,700; increased EPS given benefits from corporate tax cut.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.