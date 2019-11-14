Hold Info Edge (India) target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)

Strong revenue growth of 19.5% y-o-y, led by broad-based growth across businesses; EBITDA margin declined to 29.4% (on a comparable basis) owing to higher interments and an increase in ad-spends Growth in recruitment business could taper-off owing to slowdown in non-IT hiring.Billings growth in 99acres could moderate in the medium term owing to macro headwinds The Management does not foresee any threat in Zomato business from the new entry in the online food delivery space.

Outlook

We retain our Hold rating on Info Edge (India) Limited (Info Edge) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,700; increased EPS given benefits from corporate tax cut.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.