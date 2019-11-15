App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Info Edge (India); target of Rs 2630: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Info Edge (India) with a target price of Rs 2630 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)


InfoEdge reported a mixed set of Q2FY20 numbers. While revenues were above our estimates, EBITDA margins were below our estimate. Revenues grew 19.5% YoY to Rs 316.6 crore led by recruitment solutions (grew 18.7% YoY to Rs 226.4 crore) and 99acres (grew 26.2% YoY to Rs 57.0crore). EBITDA margins declined ~92 bps QoQ to 31.4% mainly due to an increase in employee benefit expenses and administrative expenses. Although the current stock price limits the valuation upside, we like the company’s business model considering it is a quasi-play on India’s booming startup economy and prudent capital allocation.


Outlook


Revenue momentum in key businesses along with two unicorns in the growing space (Zomato & PolicyBazaar) bode well for the company. Coupled with margin expansion would lead to strong growth in profitability. However, the recent run up in stock price leaves limited upside in valuation. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock and value the stock on an SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of Rs 2630/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Info Edge India #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.