HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated July 15, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank has reported operational performance, post-merger of Bharat Financial Inclusion for the first time. Hence, numbers are not comparable. Business traction continued to remain stable at 27%YoY. Credit growth came in healthy at ~28% YoY to Rs 193520 crore; while growth in Bharat Financial remained slow. Consumer Finance (ex- business banking & MFI) grew at steady pace of ~24% YoY, driven by healthy growth of 24% YoY in auto loan book despite lacklustre auto sales. Reclassification of business banking & MFI into consumer finance led to sharp surge of 73% YoY. Corporate segment (ex- business banking & MFI) grew slower at ~20% YoY. Healthy CASA growth of 25% YoY & healthy traction in retail term deposit aided bank to maintain 26% YoY growth in deposits.


Outlook


Accordingly, we downgrade our rating to HOLD from BUY. We revised price target to Rs 1550 (earlier Rs 1860) valuing the stock at ~2.5x FY21E ABV as higher multiples of past look unjustifiable at current juncture. Management succession post Mr. Ramesh Sobti’s term continues to remain as a key overhang on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

