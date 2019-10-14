App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1373: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1373 in its research report dated October 11, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank reported muted operating performance during Q2FY20 on a sequential basis (YoY numbers are not comparable due to Bharat Financial merger). Weak PPoP growth and higher provisions leading to sequential decline of 2% in consolidated (IIB + Bharat Financial) net profit to Rs 1,433 cr. NII of the bank grew marginally by 2% QoQ to Rs 2,844 cr vs. our estimate of Rs 2,952 cr. Soft growth in NII and other income leading to lower PPOP growth of 1% sequentially. Due to accelerated provisioning of Rs 355 cr, PCR of the bank jumped to 50% vs. 43% QoQ but still it is low as compared to other top private sector banks.


Outlook


Maintain Hold with a revised target price of Rs 1373.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 14, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

