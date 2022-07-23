English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1100: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities recommended hold rating on Indusind Bank with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 23, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities report on Indusind Bank


    Indusind Bank (IIB IN) reported strong set of numbers for Q1FY23 with robust improvement in the business growth and profitability. NII grew by 15.8% YoY on healthy interest income and contained CoF leading to increase in NIM to 4.21%. PAT rose by 60.5% YoY to Rs16 bn (above our estimate of Rs13 bn) led by strong core operating performance and decline in the credit cost. Bank also managed to avoid the MTM losses on active trading strategies. Loan growth rose to multi-quarter high at 17.7% YoY driven by strong growth across broader segments, however expansion in the microfinance book paused after a significant pick-up in the previous quarter owing to regulatory changes.



    Outlook


    We re-iterate our HOLD rating on IIB IN with target price of Rs1,100 per share, valuing bank at 1.5x FY24E P/Adjusted Book Value.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 942.80, down Rs 5.35, or 0.56 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 956.35 and an intraday low of Rs 939.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 188,058 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 135,742 shares, an increase of 38.54 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 7.88 percent or Rs 69.25 at Rs 948.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,241.85 and 52-week low Rs 763.75 on 28 October, 2021 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.08 percent below its 52-week high and 23.44 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,076.68 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    indusind Bank - 230722 - choice

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hem Securities #Hold #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 08:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.