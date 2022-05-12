 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Indus Towers; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indus Towers

Indus Towers was formed by the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers. This combined strength makes Indus one of the largest telecom tower companies in the world. It has 185447 towers and 335791 co-locations (as on Q4FY22) and a nationwide presence covering all 22 telecom circles.

Outlook

We value Indus at Rs 205 i.e. 5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indus Towers #Recommendations
first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
