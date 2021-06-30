MARKET NEWS

Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 595: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated June 29, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported its Q4FY21 results that were slightly below our estimates. Volumes increased 9.5% YoY, 9% QoQ to 6.8 mmscmd (our estimate: 6.6 mmscmd) as CNG and industrial PNG demand recovered post relaxations in lockdown. Revenues were flat YoY at Rs 1550.6 crore (our estimate: Rs 1538 crore). Gross margins increased Rs 0.9/scm YoY owing to low gas costs. EBITDA increased 30.5% YoY to Rs 491.8 crore (our estimates: Rs 504 crore). Subsequently, PAT came in at Rs 331 crore, up 30.6% YoY (our estimate: Rs 350.1 crore) as the company reported lower other income.




Outlook


We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value standalone IGL at Rs 549/share (25x FY23E EPS) and investment in Central UP Gas (CUGL) and Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL) at Rs 46/share to arrive at an unchanged target price of Rs 595.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 30, 2021 12:41 pm

