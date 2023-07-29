English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 500: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indraprastha Gas

    IGL’s mgmt. stated that extended winter (affecting CNG vehicle AC usage) and shift to propane-LPG (industrial vol. fell 6% YoY) are the major factors behind Q1FY24 vol. slowdown. Although no CNG stations were added in Q1, conversions improved QoQ at ~14K/month. Current vols. are at ~8mmscmd, though July saw a run rate of up to 8.35mmscmd. The impact of floods lasted for a week. Long-term EBITDA margin guidance remains at Rs7.5-8.0/scm and high Q1 run rate could cool off due to focus on vol. (17K-18K conversions targeted) and potential cut in petrol-diesel rates (though higher oil price is a positive). Vol. guidance is ~9mmscmd for Q4FY24 and ~10mmscmd for FY25, with Rs14-15bn annual capex.

    Outlook

    Hence, our vol. assumptions have downside risks but are offset by better margins with no change in earnings. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock, with unchanged TP of Rs500.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indraprastha Gas - 27 -07 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 07:57 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!