Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

Oct 26, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in the NCT of Delhi. As per FY22 AR, the company has 711 CNG stations and provided PNG connections to ~20 lakh households and 7715 commercial & industrial consumers. CNG sales contribute 75% of its total sales volume • Overall, sales volume grew at 9% CAGR in FY17-22.

Outlook

Due to near term uncertainty, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 430 (standalone at ~Rs 397 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS and investments at ~Rs 33).

first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:47 pm
