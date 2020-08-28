172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-indraprastha-gas-target-of-rs-430-emkay-global-financial-5767861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 430: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated August 26, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL’s Q1FY21 standalone EBITDA/PAT fell 77%/85% yoy to Rs834/318mn, missing our estimates by 44%/64%, due to a 9% volume miss and a sharp decline in EBITDA/scm (39% miss) on higher-than-expected opex. Gas sales volume fell 57% yoy/56% qoq to 2.71mmscmd, with CNG/PNG down 66%/30% yoy. Industrial-Commercial PNG volume fell 40% yoy/45% qoq. Third-party trading was down 62% yoy/60% qoq. Domestic PNG however, rose 39% yoy/5% qoq. Gross margin expanded by 7% qoq to Rs13.7/scm (2% miss) but opex/scm jumped 99% yoy/68% qoq to Rs10.4, 22% above our estimate. Hence, EBITDA/scm stood at Rs3.4, down 46%yoy/49% qoq. Net realization/gas cost fell 6%/17% qoq.



Outlook


We cut FY21E EPS by 4% due to weak Q1 but keep FY22/23E EPS mostly unchanged as some volume cut is offset by high margins. We roll over valuations to Sep’22E and raise our DCF-based TP by 5% to Rs430. We upgrade IGL from Sell to Hold with an EW stance.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

