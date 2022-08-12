 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Indraprastha Gas: target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

Aug 12, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in the NCT of Delhi. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • Sales volume grew at 9% CAGR in FY17-22.

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 415 (standalone at ~Rs 386 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS and investments at ~Rs 29).

Indraprastha Gas - 110822 -ic

first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:24 pm
