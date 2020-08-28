172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-indraprastha-gas-target-of-rs-410-icici-direct-5767981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated August 27, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported its Q1FY21 results that were below our estimates. Revenues fell 59.5% YoY to Rs 638.6 crore, below our estimate of Rs 769.4 crore, due to lower than expected volumes. Volumes were at 2.7 mmscmd (our estimate: Rs 3.4 mmscmd). Gross margins were above estimates and increased Rs 2.1/scm YoY, Rs 1/scm QoQ to Rs 13.5/scm due to lower gas costs. EBITDA was at Rs 83.4 crore, down 76.7% YoY due to lower volumes and negative operating leverage. On the profitability front, PAT was at Rs 31.8 crore, down 85.4% YoY and below our estimate of Rs 105.1 crore.



Outlook


We believe a full recovery in demand will take time. We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock and value standalone IGL at Rs 378/share (21x FY22E EPS) and investment in Central UP Gas (CUGL) and Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL) at Rs 32/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 410.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

