Hold Indoco Remedies ; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies

Revenues declined 2.6% YoY to | 270 crore (I-direct estimate: | 275 crore). Export formulations declined 17% YoY to | 88 crore (I-direct estimate: | 101 crore) while domestic formulations grew 16.1% to | 151 crore (I-direct estimate: | 154 crore) EBITDA margins increased 718 bps YoY to 18.9% (I-direct estimate of 14.0%) due to lower operational expenditure across line items. EBITDA rose 56.8% YoY to | 51 crore (I-direct estimate: | 39 crore)

Outlook

The management is also putting emphasis on cost aspects. Accordingly, measures to improve margins and doing away with non-core capex are some of the tasks undertaken by the management. We ascribe a target price of | 190 based on 14x FY20E EPS of | 13.5.

