you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indoco Remedies ; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indoco Remedies with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies

Revenues declined 2.6% YoY to | 270 crore (I-direct estimate: | 275 crore). Export formulations declined 17% YoY to | 88 crore (I-direct estimate: | 101 crore) while domestic formulations grew 16.1% to | 151 crore (I-direct estimate: | 154 crore) EBITDA margins increased 718 bps YoY to 18.9% (I-direct estimate of 14.0%) due to lower operational expenditure across line items. EBITDA rose 56.8% YoY to | 51 crore (I-direct estimate: | 39 crore)

Outlook

The management is also putting emphasis on cost aspects. Accordingly, measures to improve margins and doing away with non-core capex are some of the tasks undertaken by the management. We ascribe a target price of | 190 based on 14x FY20E EPS of | 13.5.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:39 pm

