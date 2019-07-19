App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 137: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Indoco Remedies with a target price of Rs 137 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies


USFDA issues Warning Letter: The USFDA warning letter on Unit-1 in Goa has three observations. One of the observations are related to data integrity which was also mentioned in its Form-483. INDR received WL in July CY19 on the back of FDA's visit of the plant in January CY19 and being sanctioned of OAI status (which was semi-WL virtually) in April CY19. The Goa Unit-1 of INDR is oral solid dosage plant with capacity to produce tablets and capsules.


Outlook


Hence, we reduce TP from Rs182 to Rs137 with lower PE 17.9x of FY21E EPS while maintain recommendation of 'Hold'.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Hold #Indoco Remedies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.