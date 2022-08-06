English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Indo Count; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indo Count with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Indo Count


    Indo Count is one of India’s largest home textile manufacturer and exporters with an extensive product range spanning across bed sheets, quilts and bed linen. It has a presence in top nine out of 10 top big box retailers in the US. Indo Count is an integrated bedding solution provider, boasting capacity of 90 million meters per annum of dyeing/processing and cutting /sewing • It exports to nearly 54 countries with US being the prime market (~75% of revenues and commanding ~20%+ market share in bed sheets).



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value ICL at Rs 150 i.e. 7x FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indo Count - 040822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indo Count #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.