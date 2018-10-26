Hold Indigo; target of Rs 850: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Indigo

Indigo reported negative PAT of INR 6.5bn, significantly lower than consensus/JMfe. The significant underperformance was driven by lower yields, higher fuel costs and higher dollar denominated cost. The company’s endeavour to maintain reasonable PLFs in the backdrop of significant capacity addition led to 9% YoY drop in yields for the quarter. The Company has upward revised the FY19 ASK growth guidance to 30% (vs. 25% earlier). Stock performance is likely to be muted in the near term, given a) unfavourable PLF-yield trade off and b) sustained margin pressure due to high crude price/ INR depreciation.

Outlook

However, given the steep 45% stock price correction in the past six months, we upgrade the stock to HOLD (SELL earlier), with a fair value of INR 850/sh.

