you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indigo; target of Rs 850: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended Hold rating on Indigo with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

JM Financial's research report on Indigo


Indigo reported negative PAT of INR 6.5bn, significantly lower than consensus/JMfe. The significant underperformance was driven by lower yields, higher fuel costs and higher dollar denominated cost. The company’s endeavour to maintain reasonable PLFs in the backdrop of significant capacity addition led to 9% YoY drop in yields for the quarter. The Company has upward revised the FY19 ASK growth guidance to 30% (vs. 25% earlier). Stock performance is likely to be muted in the near term, given a) unfavourable PLF-yield trade off and b) sustained margin pressure due to high crude price/ INR depreciation.


Outlook


However, given the steep 45% stock price correction in the past six months, we upgrade the stock to HOLD (SELL earlier), with a fair value of INR 850/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Hold #IndiGo #JM Financial #Recommendations

