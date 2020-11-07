Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported Q2FY21 profits better our estimates on the profitability front due to inventory gains. Revenues increased 30.1% QoQ to Rs 115749.4 crore, (our estimate: Rs 100044.5 crore) as retail demand increased post lockdown. The quarter witnessed inventory gains of US$9.6/bbl leading to reported GRMs at US$8.6/bbl (our estimate: US$4/bbl) while core GRMs were at -US$1/bbl. Higher than anticipated refining inventory gains led to EBITDA at Rs 9427.2 crore (up 71% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 7123.3 crore. The company benefited from forex gain as interest cost was lower than expected. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 6227.3 crore, up 225.9% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 2404.2 crore).
Outlook
IOC’s crude throughput has also increased QoQ and was at 95% in October. However, we are neutral on IOC at the current juncture given the volatility in refining margins. We maintain HOLD on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 99/share, P/E multiple: Rs 71/share).
