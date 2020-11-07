172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-indian-oil-corporation-target-of-rs-85-icici-direct-6081341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported Q2FY21 profits better our estimates on the profitability front due to inventory gains. Revenues increased 30.1% QoQ to Rs 115749.4 crore, (our estimate: Rs 100044.5 crore) as retail demand increased post lockdown. The quarter witnessed inventory gains of US$9.6/bbl leading to reported GRMs at US$8.6/bbl (our estimate: US$4/bbl) while core GRMs were at -US$1/bbl. Higher than anticipated refining inventory gains led to EBITDA at Rs 9427.2 crore (up 71% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 7123.3 crore. The company benefited from forex gain as interest cost was lower than expected. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 6227.3 crore, up 225.9% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 2404.2 crore).


Outlook


IOC’s crude throughput has also increased QoQ and was at 95% in October. However, we are neutral on IOC at the current juncture given the volatility in refining margins. We maintain HOLD on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 (based on average of P/BV multiple: Rs 99/share, P/E multiple: Rs 71/share).


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.