Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is India’s largest refining & marketing company with an installed refining capacity of ~70 MMT. IOC operates 34559 retail outlets as of end of FY22 • Petrol and diesel together historically constitute ~52% of marketing sales.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value IOC at Rs 75 i.e. average of P/E multiple: Rs 79/share and P/BV multiple: Rs 71/share.

