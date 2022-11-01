English
    Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is India’s largest refining & marketing company with an installed refining capacity of ~70 MMT. IOC operates 34559 retail outlets as of end of FY22 • Petrol and diesel together historically constitute ~52% of marketing sales.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value IOC at Rs 75 i.e. average of P/E multiple: Rs 79/share and P/BV multiple: Rs 71/share.


    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:54 pm