Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is India’s largest refining & marketing company with an installed refining capacity of ~70 MMT. IOC operates 32062 retail outlets as of end of FY21 • Petrol and diesel together historically constitute ~52% of marketing sales.
Outlook
We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value IOC at Rs 130 i.e. average of P/E multiple: Rs 124 /share and P/BV multiple: Rs 135/share.
