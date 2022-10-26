 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

Oct 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Energy Exchange with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated October 22, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates trading of electricity. IEX commands a market share of ~85-90% in the power exchange market • The company has a debt free balance sheet with cash & investments to the tune of ~ Rs 340 crore.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value IEX at Rs 155 i.e. 37x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Energy Exchange - 251022 - icici

first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:48 pm
