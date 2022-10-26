Hold Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Energy Exchange
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates trading of electricity. IEX commands a market share of ~85-90% in the power exchange market • The company has a debt free balance sheet with cash & investments to the tune of ~ Rs 340 crore.
Outlook
We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value IEX at Rs 155 i.e. 37x P/E on FY24E EPS.
