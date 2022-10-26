Hold Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates trading of electricity. IEX commands a market share of ~85-90% in the power exchange market • The company has a debt free balance sheet with cash & investments to the tune of ~ Rs 340 crore.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value IEX at Rs 155 i.e. 37x P/E on FY24E EPS.

