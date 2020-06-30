App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indian Bank; target of Rs 70: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Indian Bank with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Indian Bank


Indian Bank reported a loss of Rs2.2bn, mainly due to higher NPA provisions to improve specific PCR (now at 56%), fraud-related provision of Rs3.1bn and Covid-19-related provisions of Rs1.1bn on overdue loans benefiting from the standstill asset classification. Core PPoP was healthy, led by strong margins. Headline GNPA ratio improved 33bps qoq to 6.9%, mainly due to the moratorium (Rs7bn; 34bps of loans) and accelerated credit growth in Q4. As per management, the moratorium in the SME book stood at 40-45%. We introduce merged financials (including Allahabad Bank) and expect the bank to report negative RoA of -0.1% due to merger/Covid-19 related pain, but to gradually improve to 0.3% by FY22 led by better margins (benefiting from ALBK's strong CASA) and lower LLP.



Outlook


We continue to like Indian Bank in the mid-cap PSB space, but believe that the merger will remain an overhang in the near term. We retain Hold/UW in EAP, with a revised TP of Rs70, based on 0.6x FY22 ABV.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Indian Bank #Recommendations

