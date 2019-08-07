App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indian Bank; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Bank with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Bank


Indian Bank reported a healthy operational performance at Rs 1374 crore, on the back of 58% YoY growth in other income (treasury gain & PSLC sale). NII came in flat YoY at Rs 1785 crore due to a fall in yields & CASA ratio. Accordingly, margins contracted 10 bps QoQ to 2.85%. Lower-than-expected provision of ~Rs 795 crore & healthy operating profit led to 75% YoY PAT growth to Rs 365 crore. Growth in advances remained steady at 12.3% YoY to Rs 1.77 lakh crore, led by growth in retail & agri. However, corporate book de-grew ~8% QoQ. Deposit accretion stayed healthy at ~15% YoY. High traction was seen in term deposit while CASA traction remained muted. Accordingly, CASA ratio declined 108 bps QoQ to 33.4%.


Outlook


Accordingly, we lower our target multiple from 1.0x to 0.8x on FY21E ABV & thereby downgrade our target to Rs 220 (earlier Rs 300). Consequently, we change our recommendation to HOLD from BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Bank #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.