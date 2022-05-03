 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold IIFL Securities; target of Rs 98: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IIFL Securities with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company has a client base of ~30 lakh • IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~780+ domestic and foreign clients.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #IIFL Securities #Recommendations
first published: May 3, 2022 09:55 am
