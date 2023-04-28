 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold IIFL Securities; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IIFL Securities with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

hold

ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company has an average daily turnover of Rs 195600 crore • IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~850+ domestic and foreign clients.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Accordingly, we value IIFL Sec at ~7.2x FY25E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 65.

For all recommendations report, click here