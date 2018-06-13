App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IFB Industries; target of Rs 1165: Centrum Research

Centrum Research recommended hold rating on IFB Industries with a target price of Rs 1165 in its research report dated June 07, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum Research's research report on IFB Industries


We maintain our Hold rating on IFB Industries with a revised TP of Rs1165 (30x FY20E EPS). We believe the positive of new models/launches in washing machine category, strong distribution led volume growth coupled with margin expansion is factored in the valuations and offer limited upside. Further more than 30% of the operating profit is from engineering division which would command lower valuation given its high capex and lower return ratios. However we believe the positives of entry in the refrigerator category is yet to be factored in our estimates as we remain conservative given the product failure 3 years back. Price hike in June’18 on the back of Rupee depreciation and RM cost inflation gives us comfort on sustenance of gross margins.


Outlook


We have marginally increased our revenues by 1.4%/3.1% for FY19E/FY20E on higher volumes in washing machine while operating profit has been increased by 1.3%/2.2% over same period on topline growth. PAT is increased by 1.7%/1.9%. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs1165 (30x FY20E EPS). Key downside risk would be depreciation of Rupee and higher RM cost.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Centrum Research #Hold #IFB Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.