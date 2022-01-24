MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 725: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 24, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


ICICI Prudential’s 9MFY22 results were broadly on the expected lines. Since IPRU’s monthly new business numbers were already known, the key monitorables in the results were VNB margin, trends in protection and growth outlook. The key to management’s target of doubling FY19 VNB by FY23 is stronger APE growth in FY23 (on a relatively stronger base) as the scope of margin improvement is relatively limited.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating with a target price of Rs725.


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories


At 16:00 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 567.25, down Rs 10.45, or 1.81 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 578.00 and an intraday low of Rs 557.50.

It was trading with volumes of 68,603 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,366 shares, an increase of 69.95 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.02 percent or Rs 0.10 at Rs 577.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 411.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.7 percent below its 52-week high and 38.02 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 81,530.10 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Recommendations
first published: Jan 24, 2022 05:39 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.