Hold ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 725: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential’s 9MFY22 results were broadly on the expected lines. Since IPRU’s monthly new business numbers were already known, the key monitorables in the results were VNB margin, trends in protection and growth outlook. The key to management’s target of doubling FY19 VNB by FY23 is stronger APE growth in FY23 (on a relatively stronger base) as the scope of margin improvement is relatively limited.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating with a target price of Rs725.

At 16:00 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 567.25, down Rs 10.45, or 1.81 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 578.00 and an intraday low of Rs 557.50.

It was trading with volumes of 68,603 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,366 shares, an increase of 69.95 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.02 percent or Rs 0.10 at Rs 577.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 411.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.7 percent below its 52-week high and 38.02 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 81,530.10 crore.

