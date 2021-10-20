MARKET NEWS

English
Hold ICICI Pru Life; target of Rs 760: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on ICICI Pru Life with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on ICICI Pru Life


ICICI Prudential's H1FY22 results were broadly on the expected lines. Since IPRU's monthly new business numbers were already known, the key monitorablesin the results were VNB margin, EV growth, Covid-19 claims development and future guidance. VNB and VNB margin growth on estimated lines: The value of new business (VNB) grew 45% YoY to Rs 8.7bn in H1FY22, led by ~40% yoy APE growth (from low base of H1FY21) and 1ppt VNB margin expansion to 27.3%. The margin contracted from 29% seen in Q1, but it was on expected lines as with the increasing share of savings in the product mix slightly softened the VNB margin over the year. For FY22, we estimate a VNB margin of 26.7% (up 1.5ppts YoY).



Outlook


Hold; TP of Rs760 based on appraisal value method, implies a FY23E P/EV of 2.9x: We value IPRU based on the appraisal value method, using FY23E EV and then adding discounted VNB of future years.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #ICICI Pru Life #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 05:58 pm

