Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.6% market share on an overall basis. Motor segment contributes over 40% of total premium • General insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~14% for a sustainable period.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value ICICI Lombard at 2.1x FY25E premium (50% weight), 1.1x FY25E float (50% weight) and maintain our target price at Rs 1300/share.

