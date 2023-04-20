English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated April 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

    ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.2% market share on an overall basis. Motor segment contributes over ~40% of total premium • The general insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~14% for a sustainable period.

    Outlook

    Thus, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value ICICI Lombard at ~2.1x FY25E premium (50% weight), ~1.1x FY25E float (50% weight) and revise our target price from Rs 1300 to Rs 1250/share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance - 20 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 12:08 pm