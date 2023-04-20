Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

hold

ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.2% market share on an overall basis. Motor segment contributes over ~40% of total premium • The general insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~14% for a sustainable period.

Thus, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value ICICI Lombard at ~2.1x FY25E premium (50% weight), ~1.1x FY25E float (50% weight) and revise our target price from Rs 1300 to Rs 1250/share.

