Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance
ICICI Lombard is among the leading multi-line players in the general insurance space with ~8.2% market share on an overall basis. Motor segment contributes over ~40% of total premium • The general insurer is among the most profitable and consistent in terms of return ratios with RoE of ~14% for a sustainable period.
Outlook
Thus, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value ICICI Lombard at ~2.1x FY25E premium (50% weight), ~1.1x FY25E float (50% weight) and revise our target price from Rs 1300 to Rs 1250/share.
