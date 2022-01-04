Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1675: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

The strong growth potential of Indian non-life insurance remains the key investment argument of ICICI Lombard (ICICIGI). The company’s RoE and market share remains stable and there are several available levers which could potentially result in positive earnings cycle over next two years.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,675 (earlier: Rs1,575) based on 40x FY23E EPS of Rs41.9 (earlier: Rs39.3) as ICICIGI will be one of the key beneficiaries of the positive cycle in non-life insurance.

At 10:50 hrs ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,426.70, up Rs 16.85, or 1.20 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,430.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,416.40.

It was trading with volumes of 5,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 20,281 shares, a decrease of -74.14 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.64 percent or Rs 8.90 at Rs 1,409.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,674.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,295.00 on 22 September, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.77 percent below its 52-week high and 10.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70,024.22 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

