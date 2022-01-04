MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company; target of Rs 1675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 1675 in its research report dated January 03, 2022.

Broker Research
January 04, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company


The strong growth potential of Indian non-life insurance remains the key investment argument of ICICI Lombard (ICICIGI). The company’s RoE and market share remains stable and there are several available levers which could potentially result in positive earnings cycle over next two years.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,675 (earlier: Rs1,575) based on 40x FY23E EPS of Rs41.9 (earlier: Rs39.3) as ICICIGI will be one of the key beneficiaries of the positive cycle in non-life insurance.


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories


At 10:50 hrs ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,426.70, up Rs 16.85, or 1.20 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,430.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,416.40.


It was trading with volumes of 5,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 20,281 shares, a decrease of -74.14 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.64 percent or Rs 8.90 at Rs 1,409.85.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,674.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,295.00 on 22 September, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 14.77 percent below its 52-week high and 10.17 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70,024.22 crore.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Recommendations
first published: Jan 4, 2022 10:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.