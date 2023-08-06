Hold HPCL; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on HPCL
HPCL’s Q1FY24 SA EBITDA stood at Rs86.7bn, a sizable 38% beat to our estimate led by strong marketing margins across products and 13% lower than estimated Other Expenses. Marketing volume came at a 7% beat, while margin could be another 15-16% higher than our estimate. Adj. PAT stood 51% higher than our estimate at Rs54.7bn, mainly on EBITDA beat. Refining performance was broadly in-line in Q1 (reported GRM of USD7.4/bbl), while gross debt fell 20% QoQ to Rs517bn. HPCL operated the Vizag refinery at 11mmtpa, with 13.5/15mmtpa (incl. residential) expected from Sep-23/early-2024. Q1 capex & investments were Rs34bn; for full year, they are expected at ~Rs150bn.
Outlook
Earnings outlook for OMCs remains a function of macros, retail pricing and political scenario. We keep our earnings estimates unchanged and maintain a cautious stance on OMCs. We retain HOLD, with unchanged TP of Rs270/sh.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!