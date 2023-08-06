Hold HPCL; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

Hold

Emkay Global Financial's research report on HPCL

HPCL’s Q1FY24 SA EBITDA stood at Rs86.7bn, a sizable 38% beat to our estimate led by strong marketing margins across products and 13% lower than estimated Other Expenses. Marketing volume came at a 7% beat, while margin could be another 15-16% higher than our estimate. Adj. PAT stood 51% higher than our estimate at Rs54.7bn, mainly on EBITDA beat. Refining performance was broadly in-line in Q1 (reported GRM of USD7.4/bbl), while gross debt fell 20% QoQ to Rs517bn. HPCL operated the Vizag refinery at 11mmtpa, with 13.5/15mmtpa (incl. residential) expected from Sep-23/early-2024. Q1 capex & investments were Rs34bn; for full year, they are expected at ~Rs150bn.



Outlook

Earnings outlook for OMCs remains a function of macros, retail pricing and political scenario. We keep our earnings estimates unchanged and maintain a cautious stance on OMCs. We retain HOLD, with unchanged TP of Rs270/sh.

