    Hold HPCL; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on HPCL with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on HPCL

    HPCL reported a sizable 20% SA EBITDA beat to our estimate, at Rs46.6bn in Q4FY23, led by better GRMs at USD14/bbl (Emkay: USD8/bbl) and lower opex at Rs53bn (Emkay: Rs56bn). PBT further increased to Rs43.9bn, on jump in Other Income and lower interestD/A. Debt was flat QoQ at Rs645bn, despite year-end excise funding. HPCL ended the year with Rs90bn net loss (marketing margin: -Rs1.2/kg) and BVPS eroding to Rs195 from Rs273, as no bailout was provided (Mgmt expects capital support in FY24). However, HPCL announced a spin-off of its lucrative lube business into a 100% subsidiary, with plans of value unlocking. It will also create a separate unit for its new energy businesses. We have a constructive view on such monetization opportunities, as pure lube players like Castrol trade at ~8x forward EV/EBITDA vs OMCs at <6x. We raise HPCL’s FY24E EBITDA by 30%, building-in the recouping of FY23 losses, though FY25E EBITDA is up ~3% on lower opex.

    Outlook

    We raise FY25E blended multiple, from 5.5x to 5.8x, factoring-in the lube gains with some increase in the marketing-segment multiple. HPCL’s near-term outlook is positive, with rangebound crude prices and healthy marketing margins, though the refining stabilization and the debt scenario are key monitorables for further rerating. We retain HOLD, with revised TP of Rs270/sh.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:12 pm