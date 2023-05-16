Hold HPCL; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

hold

Emkay Global Financial's research report on HPCL

HPCL reported a sizable 20% SA EBITDA beat to our estimate, at Rs46.6bn in Q4FY23, led by better GRMs at USD14/bbl (Emkay: USD8/bbl) and lower opex at Rs53bn (Emkay: Rs56bn). PBT further increased to Rs43.9bn, on jump in Other Income and lower interestD/A. Debt was flat QoQ at Rs645bn, despite year-end excise funding. HPCL ended the year with Rs90bn net loss (marketing margin: -Rs1.2/kg) and BVPS eroding to Rs195 from Rs273, as no bailout was provided (Mgmt expects capital support in FY24). However, HPCL announced a spin-off of its lucrative lube business into a 100% subsidiary, with plans of value unlocking. It will also create a separate unit for its new energy businesses. We have a constructive view on such monetization opportunities, as pure lube players like Castrol trade at ~8x forward EV/EBITDA vs OMCs at <6x. We raise HPCL’s FY24E EBITDA by 30%, building-in the recouping of FY23 losses, though FY25E EBITDA is up ~3% on lower opex.

Outlook

We raise FY25E blended multiple, from 5.5x to 5.8x, factoring-in the lube gains with some increase in the marketing-segment multiple. HPCL’s near-term outlook is positive, with rangebound crude prices and healthy marketing margins, though the refining stabilization and the debt scenario are key monitorables for further rerating. We retain HOLD, with revised TP of Rs270/sh.

