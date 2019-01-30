App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 275: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported Q3FY19 earnings below our expectation due to lower than expected volumes and realisations, partially offset by lower costs. Earnings quality deteriorated further due to falling grades and poor mix. We downgrade our earnings estimates by 10%/5% for FY20e/FY21e to factor in lower volumes and higher costs. Deteriorating grade mix, peaked-out supply deficit and rising cost trajectory calls for valuation de-rating.

Outlook

We downgrade stock from ACCUMULATE tholdo HOLD with revised TP of Rs275 (earlier Rs312), EV/EBITDA of 7.2x (earlier 8.0x) FY21e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

