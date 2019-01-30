Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 275: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported Q3FY19 earnings below our expectation due to lower than expected volumes and realisations, partially offset by lower costs. Earnings quality deteriorated further due to falling grades and poor mix. We downgrade our earnings estimates by 10%/5% for FY20e/FY21e to factor in lower volumes and higher costs. Deteriorating grade mix, peaked-out supply deficit and rising cost trajectory calls for valuation de-rating.

Outlook

We downgrade stock from ACCUMULATE tholdo HOLD with revised TP of Rs275 (earlier Rs312), EV/EBITDA of 7.2x (earlier 8.0x) FY21e.

