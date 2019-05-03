Hold Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 275: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported Q4FY19 earnings marginally above our expectations largely on account of higher metal prices and scrap sales despite lower volumes. However, grade mix slippages by 50-95bps remains a key concern. Our earnings estimates remain unchanged for FY19e/FY20e on the back of stable outlook on Zinc prices and visibility on expansion led volume growth (20% increase to 1.2 MT). We estimate 5% PAT CAGR over FY19-21.

Outlook

We assign 7.2x FY21 EV/EBIDTA given stable outlook and 3% dividend yield. We reiterate HOLD rating with TP of Rs275.

